Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Coppin State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 7-8; Coppin State 6-12

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Physical Education Complex at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Carolina Central winning the first 77-74 and the Coppin State Eagles taking the second 79-73.

North Carolina Central was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 78-73 to the Morgan State Bears.

Meanwhile, Coppin State strolled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 85-73.

North Carolina Central is now 7-8 while Coppin State sits at 6-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central comes into the game boasting the 19th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49%. Less enviably, Coppin State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

North Carolina Central have won six out of their last nine games against Coppin State.