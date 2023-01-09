Who's Playing
North Carolina Central @ Coppin State
Current Records: North Carolina Central 7-8; Coppin State 6-12
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Physical Education Complex at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Carolina Central winning the first 77-74 and the Coppin State Eagles taking the second 79-73.
North Carolina Central was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 78-73 to the Morgan State Bears.
Meanwhile, Coppin State strolled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 85-73.
North Carolina Central is now 7-8 while Coppin State sits at 6-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central comes into the game boasting the 19th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49%. Less enviably, Coppin State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina Central have won six out of their last nine games against Coppin State.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. North Carolina Central 73
- Feb 14, 2022 - North Carolina Central 77 vs. Coppin State 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Carolina Central 69 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Carolina Central 68 vs. Coppin State 63
- Jan 19, 2019 - Coppin State 64 vs. North Carolina Central 60
- Mar 06, 2018 - North Carolina Central 60 vs. Coppin State 48
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Carolina Central 81 vs. Coppin State 61
- Feb 06, 2017 - North Carolina Central 86 vs. Coppin State 77
- Feb 18, 2016 - Coppin State 71 vs. North Carolina Central 60