Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Brown 8-7, Cornell 10-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Brown and Cornell are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Newman Arena. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted Brown would be headed in after a win, but Harvard made sure that didn't happen. Brown took an 80-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Harvard on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Brown smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Cornell had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 31.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-76 victory over the Quakers.

Brown's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7. As for Cornell, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Brown has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Brown didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Cornell when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win. Will Brown repeat their success, or does Cornell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cornell and Brown both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.