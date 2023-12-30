Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Colgate 6-6, Cornell 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

What to Know

After four games on the road, Cornell is heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Colgate Raiders at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Cornell will be strutting in after a victory while Colgate will be stumbling in from a loss.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Cornell and Robert Morris didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under last Friday. The Big Red came out on top against the Colonials by a score of 90-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the Raiders suffered a painful 85-65 loss at the hands of the Gaels last Thursday. Colgate was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-24.

The Big Red have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for the Raiders, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-6.

Going forward, Cornell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Colgate.

Cornell was able to grind out a solid victory over Colgate in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 91-80. Will Cornell repeat their success, or does Colgate have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cornell is a 4.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Cornell.