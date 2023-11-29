Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Monmouth 4-3, Cornell 5-1

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

After four games on the road, Cornell is heading back home. They will take on the Monmouth Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Cornell might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Big Red earned a 74-61 win over the Wolverines.

Meanwhile, Monmouth unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a hard 76-61 fall against the Quakers. Monmouth found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cornell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Monmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Cornell strolled past Monmouth when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 81-63. Does Cornell have another victory up their sleeve, or will Monmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Monmouth has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cornell.