Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Yale 17-7, Cornell 19-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

What to Know

Cornell is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Newman Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Cornell will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The matchup between Cornell and the Big Green on Saturday hardly resembled the 56-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Big Red walked away with an 89-80 victory over the Big Green.

Meanwhile, Yale unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 73-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Yale struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Big Red are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.6 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cornell couldn't quite finish off the Bulldogs when the teams last played last Saturday and fell 80-78. Will Cornell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.