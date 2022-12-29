Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Cornell

Current Records: Binghamton 4-8; Cornell 9-3

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Newman Arena at Bartels Hall at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. They will be seeking to avenge the 76-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 9 of last year.

The Bearcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 73-67 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Cornell Big Red were expected to lose against the Colgate Raiders last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Cornell in a 91-80 victory over Colgate.

Binghamton have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Cornell's win lifted them to 9-3 while Binghamton's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if Cornell can repeat their recent success or if Binghamton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Red are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Cornell won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.