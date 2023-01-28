Who's Playing

Brown @ Cornell

Current Records: Brown 10-9; Cornell 14-5

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Cornell and the Brown Bears will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Big Red winning the first 74-72 on the road and Brown taking the second 81-80.

Cornell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 95-89 to the Harvard Crimson.

Meanwhile, Brown strolled past the Columbia Lions with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 97-85.

Cornell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Brown's victory lifted them to 10-9 while Cornell's defeat dropped them down to 14-5. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Big Red bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Red are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cornell and Brown both have one win in their last two games.