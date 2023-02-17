Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Cornell

Current Records: Dartmouth 9-15; Cornell 15-8

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Big Red and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Dartmouth will be strutting in after a win while Cornell will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, Cornell lost to the Brown Bears on the road by a decisive 80-66 margin.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth was able to grind out a solid victory over the Princeton Tigers on Saturday, winning 83-76.

Cornell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Big Red against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Cornell is now 15-8 while the Big Green sit at 9-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cornell ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.6 on average. Less enviably, Dartmouth has allowed their opponents an average of 8.3 steals per game, the 356th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Big Red are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cornell have won two out of their last three games against Dartmouth.