Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Cornell

Current Records: Pennsylvania 8-7; Cornell 11-3

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red lost both of their matches to the Pennsylvania Quakers last season on scores of 65-79 and 68-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Big Red and UPenn will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Cornell is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Cornell strolled past the Dartmouth Big Green with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 74-63.

Meanwhile, UPenn beat the Brown Bears 76-68 on Monday.

Cornell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Big Red to 11-3 and the Quakers to 8-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Cornell and UPenn clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.80

Odds

The Big Red are a 4.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pennsylvania have won both of the games they've played against Cornell in the last three years.