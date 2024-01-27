Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: DePaul 3-16, Creighton 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Creighton. The Creighton Bluejays and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The timing is sure in Creighton's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while DePaul has not had much luck on the away from home, with 17 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Creighton proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Musketeers by a score of 85-78.

Creighton's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trey Alexander, who scored 27 points along with nine rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Baylor Scheierman, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons came up short against the Golden Eagles on Wednesday and fell 86-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for DePaul in their matchups with Marquette: they've now lost three in a row.

Jalen Terry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 3 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jeremiah Oden was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Bluejays have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-16 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.8 rebounds per game. Given Creighton's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Creighton against DePaul when the teams last played on January 9th as the team secured a 84-58 win. Does Creighton have another victory up their sleeve, or will DePaul turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a big 24-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 5 years.