Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Iowa 2-0, Creighton 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Iowa has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Creighton Bluejays at 10:00 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and Alabama State didn't disappoint and broke past the 161 point over/under on Friday. The Hawkeyes simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Hornets 98-67 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 31.5 in Iowa's favor.

Iowa's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Patrick McCaffery, who earned 22 points, and Payton Sandfort, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Krikke was another key contributor, earning 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.4% better than the opposition, a fact Creighton proved on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 89-60 victory over the Bison at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Creighton.

Creighton can attribute much of their success to Trey Alexander, who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Baylor Scheierman, who earned 17 points along with 6 assists.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 2-0 season records intact.

Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-12-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Creighton is a big 12-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bluejays, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 10-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

