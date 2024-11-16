Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Kansas City 2-0, Creighton 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas City Roos are taking a road trip to face off against the Creighton Bluejays at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Kansas City is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 124 points on Friday, they were much more limited against Iowa State on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Kansas City lost to the Cyclones, and Kansas City lost bad. The score wound up at 82-56. The loss was the Roos' first of the season.

Kansas City's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jayson Petty, who earned 12 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, and Jamar Brown, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points. The dominant performance also gave Petty a new career-high in assists (two). Anderson Kopp, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, Creighton entered their tilt with Houston Chr. on Wednesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They blew past the Huskies, posting a 78-43 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-12.

Creighton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ryan Kalkbrenner, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 16 points plus five rebounds and three blocks, and Steven Ashworth, who earned 13 points in addition to seven rebounds and six assists. Kalkbrenner has been hot , having posted two or more blocks the last eight times he's played. Jamiya Neal was another key player, earning nine points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, Creighton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Kansas City's defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 2-0. As for Creighton, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas City hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.3 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 91. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kansas City was dealt a punishing 89-53 loss at the hands of Creighton in their previous matchup back in December of 2018. Can Kansas City avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Creighton has won both of the games they've played against Kansas City in the last 8 years.