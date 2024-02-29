Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Creighton looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Seton Hall 38-22.

If Creighton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-8 in no time. On the other hand, Seton Hall will have to make due with an 18-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Seton Hall 18-9, Creighton 20-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Creighton Bluejays and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Creighton unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 80-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Storm. Creighton didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Creighton had strong showings from Trey Alexander, who scored 31 points, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Alexander has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over the Bulldogs.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Seton Hall to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dre Davis, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Davis is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Kadary Richmond, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Bluejays' loss dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Pirates, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Creighton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Creighton is playing as the favorites at home, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Creighton is a big 8.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.