Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Villanova 8-4, Creighton 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Creighton is heading back home. They and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Creighton would be headed in after a victory, but Georgetown made sure that didn't happen. Creighton might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Georgetown an easy 81-57 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Bluejays have suffered against the Hoyas since March 13, 2021.

Despite the defeat, Creighton had strong showings from Steven Ashworth, who had 21 points, and Jackson McAndrew, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Villanova came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 79-67 victory over the Pirates.

Villanova's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyler Perkins led the charge by going 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Eric Dixon, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds.

Villanova was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Seton Hall only posted eight.

Creighton's loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Villanova, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Creighton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Creighton skirted past Villanova 69-67 in their previous matchup back in March. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does Villanova have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Creighton and Villanova both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.