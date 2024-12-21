Who's Playing
Villanova Wildcats @ Creighton Bluejays
Current Records: Villanova 8-4, Creighton 7-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Creighton is heading back home. They and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.
The experts predicted Creighton would be headed in after a victory, but Georgetown made sure that didn't happen. Creighton might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Georgetown an easy 81-57 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Bluejays have suffered against the Hoyas since March 13, 2021.
Despite the defeat, Creighton had strong showings from Steven Ashworth, who had 21 points, and Jackson McAndrew, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus three steals.
Meanwhile, Villanova came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 79-67 victory over the Pirates.
Villanova's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyler Perkins led the charge by going 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Eric Dixon, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds.
Villanova was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Seton Hall only posted eight.
Creighton's loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Villanova, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Creighton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Creighton skirted past Villanova 69-67 in their previous matchup back in March. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does Villanova have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Creighton and Villanova both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Creighton 69 vs. Villanova 67
- Dec 20, 2023 - Villanova 68 vs. Creighton 66
- Mar 09, 2023 - Creighton 87 vs. Villanova 74
- Feb 25, 2023 - Villanova 79 vs. Creighton 67
- Feb 04, 2023 - Creighton 66 vs. Villanova 61
- Mar 12, 2022 - Villanova 54 vs. Creighton 48
- Jan 05, 2022 - Villanova 75 vs. Creighton 41
- Dec 17, 2021 - Creighton 79 vs. Villanova 59
- Mar 03, 2021 - Villanova 72 vs. Creighton 60
- Feb 13, 2021 - Creighton 86 vs. Villanova 70