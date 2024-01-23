Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Xavier 10-8, Creighton 14-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Xavier has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Xavier Musketeers and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Friday, the Musketeers escaped with a win against the Hoyas by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91. Xavier was down 33-19 with 7:53 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Xavier to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quincy Olivari, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Desmond Claude, who scored 19 points along with nine assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but Creighton ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Pirates out 97-94. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Creighton's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trey Alexander, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Another player making a difference was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 28 points along with nine rebounds and seven blocks.

The Musketeers' win bumped their record up to 10-8. As for the Bluejays, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Xavier is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Xavier in mind: they have a solid 11-7 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Creighton is a big 8.5-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Creighton.