Who's Playing

Butler @ Creighton

Current Records: Butler 8-4; Creighton 6-6

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays and the Butler Bulldogs are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The teams split their matchups last year, with Butler winning the first 72-55 at home and the Bluejays taking the second 54-52.

The contest between Creighton and the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Creighton falling 69-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by center Fredrick King, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks. King has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, Butler entered their game against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Butler ended up on the wrong side of a painful 68-46 walloping at UConn's hands. Guard Eric Hunter Jr wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulldogs; Hunter Jr played for 36 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-10 shooting.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton have won nine out of their last 15 games against Butler.