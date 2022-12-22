Who's Playing
Butler @ Creighton
Current Records: Butler 8-4; Creighton 6-6
What to Know
The Butler Bulldogs and the Creighton Bluejays are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 72-55 at home and Creighton taking the second 54-52.
Butler found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 68-46 punch to the gut against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday. That makes it the first time this season Butler has let down their home crowd. Guard Eric Hunter Jr had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just two points on 1-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Creighton received a tough blow last week as they fell 69-58 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. A silver lining for Creighton was the play of center Fredrick King, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks. King has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.24
Odds
The Bluejays are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Creighton have won nine out of their last 15 games against Butler.
- Feb 08, 2022 - Creighton 54 vs. Butler 52
- Jan 26, 2022 - Butler 72 vs. Creighton 55
- Mar 11, 2021 - Creighton 87 vs. Butler 56
- Mar 06, 2021 - Creighton 93 vs. Butler 73
- Jan 16, 2021 - Butler 70 vs. Creighton 66
- Feb 23, 2020 - Creighton 81 vs. Butler 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Butler 71 vs. Creighton 57
- Jan 25, 2019 - Creighton 75 vs. Butler 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Butler 84 vs. Creighton 69
- Feb 20, 2018 - Butler 93 vs. Creighton 70
- Jan 09, 2018 - Creighton 85 vs. Butler 74
- Jan 31, 2017 - Creighton 76 vs. Butler 67
- Jan 11, 2017 - Creighton 75 vs. Butler 64
- Feb 16, 2016 - Butler 88 vs. Creighton 75
- Jan 23, 2016 - Creighton 72 vs. Butler 64