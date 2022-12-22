Who's Playing

Butler @ Creighton

Current Records: Butler 8-4; Creighton 6-6

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs and the Creighton Bluejays are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 72-55 at home and Creighton taking the second 54-52.

Butler found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 68-46 punch to the gut against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday. That makes it the first time this season Butler has let down their home crowd. Guard Eric Hunter Jr had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just two points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Creighton received a tough blow last week as they fell 69-58 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. A silver lining for Creighton was the play of center Fredrick King, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks. King has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.24

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Creighton have won nine out of their last 15 games against Butler.