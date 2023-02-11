Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Creighton

Current Records: Connecticut 19-6; Creighton 16-8

What to Know

The #23 Creighton Bluejays and the #21 Connecticut Huskies will face off in a Big East clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Bluejays didn't have too much trouble with the Seton Hall Pirates on the road on Wednesday as they won 75-62. Four players on Creighton scored in the double digits: guard Baylor Scheierman (19), guard Ryan Nembhard (15), center Ryan Kalkbrenner (13), and forward Arthur Kaluma (11).

Meanwhile, UConn had enough points to win and then some against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday, taking their game 87-72. UConn got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Tristen Newton out in front posting a triple-double on 12 points, 12 dimes, and ten boards.

Creighton is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Brigham Young Cougars Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-80. In other words, don't count the Huskies out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.95

Odds

The Bluejays are a 4.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton have won five out of their last six games against Connecticut.