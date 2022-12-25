Who's Playing

DePaul @ Creighton

Current Records: DePaul 6-6; Creighton 7-6

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-14 against the Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. DePaul and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays should still be riding high after a big victory, while DePaul will be looking to get back in the win column.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 83-45, which was the final score in DePaul's tilt against the Northwestern Wildcats two weeks ago. One thing holding DePaul back was the mediocre play of guard Umoja Gibson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Creighton proved too difficult a challenge. Creighton blew past the Bulldogs 78-56. Four players on the Bluejays scored in the double digits: center Ryan Kalkbrenner (19), guard Baylor Scheierman (14), forward Arthur Kaluma (12), and guard Ryan Nembhard (11).

The Blue Demons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

DePaul's loss took them down to 6-6 while Creighton's win pulled them up to 7-6. Ryan Kalkbrenner will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points this past Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if DePaul's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last eight years.