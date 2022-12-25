Who's Playing
DePaul @ Creighton
Current Records: DePaul 6-6; Creighton 7-6
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-14 against the Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. DePaul and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays should still be riding high after a big victory, while DePaul will be looking to get back in the win column.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 83-45, which was the final score in DePaul's tilt against the Northwestern Wildcats two weeks ago. One thing holding DePaul back was the mediocre play of guard Umoja Gibson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Creighton proved too difficult a challenge. Creighton blew past the Bulldogs 78-56. Four players on the Bluejays scored in the double digits: center Ryan Kalkbrenner (19), guard Baylor Scheierman (14), forward Arthur Kaluma (12), and guard Ryan Nembhard (11).
The Blue Demons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
DePaul's loss took them down to 6-6 while Creighton's win pulled them up to 7-6. Ryan Kalkbrenner will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points this past Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if DePaul's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Bluejays are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last eight years.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Creighton 71 vs. DePaul 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Creighton 60 vs. DePaul 47
- Feb 24, 2021 - Creighton 77 vs. DePaul 53
- Jan 30, 2021 - Creighton 69 vs. DePaul 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - Creighton 93 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 22, 2020 - Creighton 83 vs. DePaul 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - Creighton 91 vs. DePaul 78
- Feb 20, 2019 - Creighton 79 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 27, 2018 - Creighton 82 vs. DePaul 57
- Feb 07, 2018 - Creighton 76 vs. DePaul 75
- Feb 11, 2017 - Creighton 93 vs. DePaul 58
- Jan 28, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. DePaul 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Creighton 88 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 17, 2016 - Creighton 91 vs. DePaul 80