How to watch Creighton vs. DePaul: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

DePaul @ Creighton

Current Records: DePaul 13-11; Creighton 19-6

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-9 against the #23 Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. DePaul is staying on the road to face off against the Bluejays at 7:30 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. DePaul is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

It was close but no cigar for DePaul as they fell 76-72 to the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. DePaul's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 13 rebounds and 12 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Creighton beat the Seton Hall Pirates 87-82 on Wednesday. Creighton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Damien Jefferson, who had 18 points along with nine boards, and guard Marcus Zegarowski, who had 18 points and eight assists along with six boards.

DePaul is now 13-11 while Creighton sits at 19-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: DePaul ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.5 on average. But Creighton comes into the matchup boasting the fifth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.6. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 9-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.