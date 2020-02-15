How to watch Creighton vs. DePaul: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Creighton vs. DePaul basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul @ Creighton
Current Records: DePaul 13-11; Creighton 19-6
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-9 against the #23 Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. DePaul is staying on the road to face off against the Bluejays at 7:30 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. DePaul is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.
It was close but no cigar for DePaul as they fell 76-72 to the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. DePaul's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 13 rebounds and 12 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Creighton beat the Seton Hall Pirates 87-82 on Wednesday. Creighton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Damien Jefferson, who had 18 points along with nine boards, and guard Marcus Zegarowski, who had 18 points and eight assists along with six boards.
DePaul is now 13-11 while Creighton sits at 19-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: DePaul ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.5 on average. But Creighton comes into the matchup boasting the fifth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.6. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bluejays are a big 9-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 147
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.
- Jan 22, 2020 - Creighton 83 vs. DePaul 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - Creighton 91 vs. DePaul 78
- Feb 20, 2019 - Creighton 79 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 27, 2018 - Creighton 82 vs. DePaul 57
- Feb 07, 2018 - Creighton 76 vs. DePaul 75
- Feb 11, 2017 - Creighton 93 vs. DePaul 58
- Jan 28, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. DePaul 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Creighton 88 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 17, 2016 - Creighton 91 vs. DePaul 80
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State preview
Can the No. 24 Red Raiders keep it rolling against an Oklahoma State team finally making strides?
-
Shaq's son transferring to LSU
Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef is going to be an LSU Tiger just like his dad was
-
Butler vs. Georgetown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Butler vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: No great teams?
The top eight teams in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 are 175-16 and have combined to win 105 consecutive...
-
UNC vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Virginia matchup 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium