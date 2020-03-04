How to watch Creighton vs. Georgetown: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Creighton vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Creighton
Current Records: Georgetown 15-14; Creighton 22-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the Georgetown Hoyas and the #11 Creighton Bluejays will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Georgetown staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Xavier Musketeers took down the Hoyas 66-63 on Sunday. Guard Jamorko Pickett had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to a 12-point finish.
Meanwhile, Creighton has to be aching after a bruising 91-71 defeat to the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday. Forward Damien Jefferson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with eight boards.
Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
Georgetown is now 15-14 while Creighton sits at 22-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas enter the matchup with only 7.5 steals given up per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. But Creighton ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports Net National
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.50
Odds
The Bluejays are a big 12-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Creighton have won six out of their last nine games against Georgetown.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Georgetown 83 vs. Creighton 80
- Feb 23, 2019 - Creighton 82 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 21, 2019 - Creighton 91 vs. Georgetown 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - Creighton 85 vs. Georgetown 77
- Jan 06, 2018 - Creighton 90 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 19, 2017 - Creighton 87 vs. Georgetown 70
- Jan 25, 2017 - Georgetown 71 vs. Creighton 51
- Jan 26, 2016 - Georgetown 74 vs. Creighton 73
- Jan 05, 2016 - Creighton 79 vs. Georgetown 66
