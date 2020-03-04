How to watch Creighton vs. Georgetown: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Creighton

Current Records: Georgetown 15-14; Creighton 22-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Georgetown Hoyas and the #11 Creighton Bluejays will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Georgetown staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Xavier Musketeers took down the Hoyas 66-63 on Sunday. Guard Jamorko Pickett had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to a 12-point finish.

Meanwhile, Creighton has to be aching after a bruising 91-71 defeat to the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday. Forward Damien Jefferson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with eight boards.

Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Georgetown is now 15-14 while Creighton sits at 22-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas enter the matchup with only 7.5 steals given up per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. But Creighton ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports Net National

Fox Sports Net National Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.50

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 12-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Creighton have won six out of their last nine games against Georgetown.