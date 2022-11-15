Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ No. 10 Creighton

Current Records: Holy Cross 1-1; Creighton 2-0

What to Know

The #10 Creighton Bluejays have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Holy Cross Crusaders at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 29.5-point margin of victory.

The Bluejays were fully in charge last week, breezing past the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 96-61 at home. Creighton's center Ryan Kalkbrenner was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross had enough points to win and then some against the Dean College Bulldogs last Thursday, taking their contest 85-71.

This next game looks promising for Creighton, who are favored by a full 29.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last Thursday, where they covered a 30.5-point spread.

Their wins bumped Creighton to 2-0 and Holy Cross to 1-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bluejays, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 27.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.