Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ No. 9 Creighton

Current Records: Holy Cross 1-1; Creighton 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Holy Cross Crusaders will be on the road. They will take on the #9 Creighton Bluejays at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Crusaders and the Dean College Bulldogs on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Holy Cross wrapped it up with an 85-71 win at home.

Meanwhile, Creighton was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 96-61 at home. Among those leading the charge for the Bluejays was center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 24 points along with seven boards.

Their wins bumped Holy Cross to 1-1 and Creighton to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Holy Cross and Creighton clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.