Who's Playing

NC State @ Creighton

Regular Season Records: NC State 23-10; Creighton 21-12

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Creighton Bluejays are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 17 at Ball Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. If the contest is anything like Creighton's 112-94 victory from their previous meeting in November of 2016, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Wolfpack have to be hurting after a devastating 80-54 defeat at the hands of the Clemson Tigers last Thursday. The losing side was boosted by guard Jack Clark, who had ten points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays suffered a grim 82-60 defeat to the Xavier Musketeers last week. Guard Ryan Nembhard had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Wolfpack come into the game boasting the seventh fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.5. Less enviably, Creighton is 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.