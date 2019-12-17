How to watch Creighton vs. Oklahoma: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Creighton

Current Records: Oklahoma 7-2; Creighton 8-2

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Creighton Bluejays and the Oklahoma Sooners will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Creighton coming into their game against the UTRGV Vaqueros last Friday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- the Bluejays prevailed over UTRGV 89-58. No one put up better numbers for Creighton than G Ty-Shon Alexander, who really brought his A game. He had 22 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 80-75 to the Wichita State Shockers. The Sooners got double-digit scores from four players: F Kristian Doolittle (22), F Brady Manek (14), G De'Vion Harmon (14), and G Austin Reaves (13).

Creighton's victory lifted them to 8-2 while Oklahoma's loss dropped them down to 7-2. We'll see if the Bluejays can repeat their recent success or if the Sooners bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma have won both of the games they've played against Creighton in the last five years.