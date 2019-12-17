How to watch Creighton vs. Oklahoma: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Creighton vs. Oklahoma basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Creighton
Current Records: Oklahoma 7-2; Creighton 8-2
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Creighton Bluejays and the Oklahoma Sooners will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Creighton coming into their game against the UTRGV Vaqueros last Friday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- the Bluejays prevailed over UTRGV 89-58. No one put up better numbers for Creighton than G Ty-Shon Alexander, who really brought his A game. He had 22 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 80-75 to the Wichita State Shockers. The Sooners got double-digit scores from four players: F Kristian Doolittle (22), F Brady Manek (14), G De'Vion Harmon (14), and G Austin Reaves (13).
Creighton's victory lifted them to 8-2 while Oklahoma's loss dropped them down to 7-2. We'll see if the Bluejays can repeat their recent success or if the Sooners bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma have won both of the games they've played against Creighton in the last five years.
- Dec 18, 2018 - Oklahoma 83 vs. Creighton 70
- Dec 19, 2015 - Oklahoma 87 vs. Creighton 74
