Who's Playing

Princeton @ Creighton

Regular Season Records: Princeton 23-8; Creighton 23-12

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers and the Creighton Bluejays are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 24 at KFC Yum! Center in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Princeton had enough points to win and then some against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, taking their game 78-63. Princeton can attribute much of their success to guard Ryan Langborg, who had 22 points in addition to six boards, and guard Blake Peters, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They netted an 85-76 win over the Baylor Bears. Among those leading the charge for Creighton was guard Ryan Nembhard, who had 30 points.

Princeton is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Princeton is 13th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. The Bluejays have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 10-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.