How to watch Creighton vs. Providence: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Providence @ Creighton
Current Records: Providence 11-7; Creighton 13-5
What to Know
The Providence Friars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #25 Creighton Bluejays at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Providence will be strutting in after a victory while Creighton will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Friars didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. The top scorer for the Friars was G Alpha Diallo (19 points).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Creighton as they fell 83-80 to the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, Creighton had strong showings from G Marcus Zegarowski, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven assists, and G Denzel Mahoney, who had 19 points.
Providence isn't expected to pull this one out (Creighton is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Friars have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Friars were in the race but had to settle for second with a 76-70 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.18
Odds
The Bluejays are a solid 7-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 141
Series History
Creighton and Providence both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Providence 70
- Dec 31, 2018 - Creighton 79 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 08, 2018 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 68
- Jan 20, 2018 - Providence 85 vs. Creighton 71
- Dec 31, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Creighton 70 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 22, 2017 - Providence 68 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 02, 2016 - Providence 70 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 12, 2016 - Providence 50 vs. Creighton 48
