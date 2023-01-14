Who's Playing

Providence @ Creighton

Current Records: Providence 14-3; Creighton 9-8

What to Know

The #19 Providence Friars and the Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Providence and the Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Friars winning the first 72-51 at home and Creighton taking the second 85-58.

On Saturday, Providence narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the St. John's Red Storm 83-80. Providence got double-digit scores from five players: guard Noah Locke (20), guard Devin Carter (19), forward Ed Croswell (14), guard Alyn Breed (14), and guard Bryce Hopkins (10).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Creighton as they fell 90-87 to the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday. Creighton's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 15 points along with eight boards.

Providence's victory lifted them to 14-3 while Creighton's loss dropped them down to 9-8. In their victory, the Friars relied heavily on Devin Carter, who had 19 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. the Bluejays will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton and Providence both have eight wins in their last 16 games.

  • Mar 11, 2022 - Creighton 85 vs. Providence 58
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 51
  • Jan 20, 2021 - Providence 74 vs. Creighton 70
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Creighton 67 vs. Providence 65
  • Feb 05, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Creighton 56
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 74
  • Mar 06, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Providence 70
  • Dec 31, 2018 - Creighton 79 vs. Providence 68
  • Mar 08, 2018 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 68
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Providence 85 vs. Creighton 71
  • Dec 31, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. Providence 64
  • Mar 09, 2017 - Creighton 70 vs. Providence 58
  • Feb 22, 2017 - Providence 68 vs. Creighton 66
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 64
  • Mar 02, 2016 - Providence 70 vs. Creighton 66
  • Jan 12, 2016 - Providence 50 vs. Creighton 48