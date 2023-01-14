Who's Playing
Providence @ Creighton
Current Records: Providence 14-3; Creighton 9-8
What to Know
The #19 Providence Friars and the Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Providence and the Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Friars winning the first 72-51 at home and Creighton taking the second 85-58.
On Saturday, Providence narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the St. John's Red Storm 83-80. Providence got double-digit scores from five players: guard Noah Locke (20), guard Devin Carter (19), forward Ed Croswell (14), guard Alyn Breed (14), and guard Bryce Hopkins (10).
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Creighton as they fell 90-87 to the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday. Creighton's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 15 points along with eight boards.
Providence's victory lifted them to 14-3 while Creighton's loss dropped them down to 9-8. In their victory, the Friars relied heavily on Devin Carter, who had 19 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. the Bluejays will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Creighton and Providence both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Creighton 85 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 51
- Jan 20, 2021 - Providence 74 vs. Creighton 70
- Jan 02, 2021 - Creighton 67 vs. Providence 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Creighton 56
- Jan 18, 2020 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 74
- Mar 06, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Providence 70
- Dec 31, 2018 - Creighton 79 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 08, 2018 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 68
- Jan 20, 2018 - Providence 85 vs. Creighton 71
- Dec 31, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Creighton 70 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 22, 2017 - Providence 68 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 02, 2016 - Providence 70 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 12, 2016 - Providence 50 vs. Creighton 48