Who's Playing

Providence @ Creighton

Current Records: Providence 14-3; Creighton 9-8

What to Know

The #19 Providence Friars and the Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Providence and the Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Friars winning the first 72-51 at home and Creighton taking the second 85-58.

On Saturday, Providence narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the St. John's Red Storm 83-80. Providence got double-digit scores from five players: guard Noah Locke (20), guard Devin Carter (19), forward Ed Croswell (14), guard Alyn Breed (14), and guard Bryce Hopkins (10).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Creighton as they fell 90-87 to the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday. Creighton's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 15 points along with eight boards.

Providence's victory lifted them to 14-3 while Creighton's loss dropped them down to 9-8. In their victory, the Friars relied heavily on Devin Carter, who had 19 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. the Bluejays will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton and Providence both have eight wins in their last 16 games.