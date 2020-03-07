How to watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall basketball game
Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Creighton
Current Records: Seton Hall 21-8; Creighton 23-7
What to Know
The #8 Seton Hall Pirates and the #11 Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East clash at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays will be strutting in after a win while Seton Hall will be stumbling in from a loss.
Seton Hall was just a three-ball short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 79-77 to the Villanova Wildcats. A silver lining for the Pirates was the play of forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Creighton had enough points to win and then some against the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, taking their game 91-76. Among those leading the charge for Creighton was guard Marcus Zegarowski, who had 20 points and eight assists.
Seton Hall isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Pirates are now 21-8 while Creighton sits at 23-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Seton Hall comes into the contest boasting the 26th most steals per game in college basketball at 7.1. But the Bluejays enter the matchup with only 4.9 steals given up per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.40
Odds
The Bluejays are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Seton Hall have won six out of their last ten games against Creighton.
- Feb 12, 2020 - Creighton 87 vs. Seton Hall 82
- Feb 17, 2019 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Creighton 75
- Feb 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 63 vs. Creighton 58
- Jan 17, 2018 - Creighton 80 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Dec 28, 2017 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Creighton 84
- Feb 15, 2017 - Seton Hall 87 vs. Creighton 81
- Dec 28, 2016 - Creighton 89 vs. Seton Hall 75
- Mar 10, 2016 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Creighton 73
- Jan 30, 2016 - Seton Hall 75 vs. Creighton 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - Creighton 82 vs. Seton Hall 67
