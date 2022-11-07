Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ No. 9 Creighton

What to Know

The #9 Creighton Bluejays and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at CHI Health Center Omaha to kick off their 2022 seasons. Creighton was 23-12 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 79-72. Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) struggled last year, ending up 10-20.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bluejays held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, good for 23rd in college basketball (top 7%). On the other end of the spectrum, St. Thomas (MN)s allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 49% from the floor, which was the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 102%) in college basketball. The good news for St. Thomas (MN), of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Creighton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25.5-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bluejays, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.