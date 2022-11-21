Who's Playing

No. 23 Texas Tech @ No. 10 Creighton

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-0; Creighton 4-0

What to Know

The #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders will square off against the #10 Creighton Bluejays at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Texas Tech will be seeking to avenge the 83-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 29 of 2019.

The Red Raiders beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 64-55 on Monday. Guard De'Vion Harmon was the offensive standout of the contest for Texas Tech, picking up 15 points and six assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, everything went the Bluejays' way against the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday as they made off with an 80-51 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 19 points in Creighton's favor. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Baylor Scheierman led the charge as he had 17 points in addition to six rebounds.

Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 3-0 and Creighton to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Red Raiders and Creighton clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.