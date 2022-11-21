Who's Playing
No. 23 Texas Tech @ No. 10 Creighton
Current Records: Texas Tech 3-0; Creighton 4-0
What to Know
The #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders will square off against the #10 Creighton Bluejays at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Texas Tech will be seeking to avenge the 83-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 29 of 2019.
The Red Raiders beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 64-55 on Monday. Guard De'Vion Harmon was the offensive standout of the contest for Texas Tech, picking up 15 points and six assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, everything went the Bluejays' way against the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday as they made off with an 80-51 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 19 points in Creighton's favor. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Baylor Scheierman led the charge as he had 17 points in addition to six rebounds.
Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 3-0 and Creighton to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Red Raiders and Creighton clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Creighton won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Creighton 83 vs. Texas Tech 76