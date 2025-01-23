Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 9-10, CS Fullerton 6-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Titan Gym. The Titans have the home-court advantage, but the Roadrunners are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Last Sunday, Cal-Baker. came up short against Hawaii and fell 81-70. The Roadrunners have struggled against the Warriors recently, as the game was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Cal-Baker. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Hawaii posted 14.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton came into Saturday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They strolled past LBSU with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-67.

Cal-Baker. now has a losing record at 9-10. As for CS Fullerton, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Cal-Baker. has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've only made 27.5% of their threes this season. Given Cal-Baker.'s sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cal-Baker. skirted past CS Fullerton 73-71 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal-Baker. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a 4.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Cal-Baker..