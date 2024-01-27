Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 8-11, CS Fullerton 10-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, CS Fullerton is heading back home. The CS Fullerton Titans and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. CS Fullerton has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Thursday, the Titans narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Mustangs 54-51.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. entered their tilt with CSNorthridge with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Roadrunners walked away with a 64-56 win over the Matadors on Thursday.

The win got the Titans back to even at 10-10. As for the Roadrunners, their victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-11.

Looking forward, CS Fullerton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

CS Fullerton didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Cal-Baker. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 win. Does CS Fullerton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal-Baker. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a 5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..