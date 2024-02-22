Who's Playing
Cal Poly Mustangs @ CS Fullerton Titans
Current Records: Cal Poly 4-22, CS Fullerton 11-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
Cal Poly is 2-8 against the Titans since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with 14 consecutive losses for Cal Poly and five for the Titans.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 28.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Cal Poly found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Mustangs lost to the Warriors, and the Mustangs lost bad. The score wound up at 80-51. Cal Poly has not had much luck with the Warriors recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.
Even though they lost, Cal Poly smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Tritons on Saturday and fell 76-69.
The Mustangs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 18 of their last 19 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-22 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-15.
Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 22nd straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-12 against the spread).
Cal Poly couldn't quite finish off the Titans in their previous meeting back in January and fell 54-51. Can Cal Poly avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
CS Fullerton is a big 9.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 131.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
CS Fullerton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.
- Jan 25, 2024 - CS Fullerton 54 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Feb 18, 2023 - CS Fullerton 83 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Jan 28, 2023 - CS Fullerton 65 vs. Cal Poly 36
- Feb 03, 2022 - CS Fullerton 61 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Mar 09, 2021 - Cal Poly 87 vs. CS Fullerton 82
- Feb 15, 2020 - CS Fullerton 105 vs. Cal Poly 101
- Jan 30, 2020 - Cal Poly 101 vs. CS Fullerton 100
- Feb 28, 2019 - CS Fullerton 86 vs. Cal Poly 75
- Jan 26, 2019 - CS Fullerton 80 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Feb 08, 2018 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. Cal Poly 59