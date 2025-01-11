Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Hawaii 10-5, CS Fullerton 5-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Hawaii Warriors and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. The Warriors will be strutting in after a win while the Titans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Hawaii can't be too worried about heading out to take on CS Fullerton: they just beat UC Riverside at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Hawaii walked away with an 83-76 victory over UC Riverside on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warriors.

Hawaii was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 63-53 to UC Davis.

Hawaii is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for CS Fullerton, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Hawaii has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Hawaii's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hawaii beat CS Fullerton 76-68 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.