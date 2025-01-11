Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Hawaii 10-5, CS Fullerton 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Hawaii Warriors and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. The Warriors will be strutting in after a win while the Titans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Hawaii can't be too worried about heading out to take on CS Fullerton: they just beat UC Riverside at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Hawaii walked away with an 83-76 victory over UC Riverside on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warriors.

Hawaii was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 63-53 to UC Davis.

Hawaii is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for CS Fullerton, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Hawaii has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Hawaii's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hawaii beat CS Fullerton 76-68 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.

  • Feb 01, 2024 - Hawaii 76 vs. CS Fullerton 68
  • Dec 31, 2023 - CS Fullerton 63 vs. Hawaii 61
  • Mar 09, 2023 - CS Fullerton 62 vs. Hawaii 60
  • Feb 12, 2023 - CS Fullerton 52 vs. Hawaii 51
  • Jan 07, 2023 - CS Fullerton 79 vs. Hawaii 72
  • Mar 11, 2022 - CS Fullerton 58 vs. Hawaii 46
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. CS Fullerton 55
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Hawaii 76 vs. CS Fullerton 53
  • Jan 22, 2021 - CS Fullerton 83 vs. Hawaii 67
  • Feb 28, 2020 - Hawaii 70 vs. CS Fullerton 59