Hawaii Warriors @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Hawaii 11-10, CS Fullerton 11-10

What to Know

Hawaii has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Titan Gym. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Warriors earned a 83-73 win over the Mustangs.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 68-50 win over the Roadrunners. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.3% better than the opposition, as CS Fullerton's was.

The Warriors now have a winning record of 11-10. As for the Titans, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-10.

Hawaii is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Hawaii couldn't quite finish off the Titans when the teams last played back in December of 2023 and fell 63-61. Can Hawaii avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

CS Fullerton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.