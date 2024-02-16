Halftime Report

UC Riverside is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against CS Fullerton.

UC Riverside has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: UC Riverside 10-15, CS Fullerton 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Riverside has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Titan Gym. CS Fullerton is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop UC Riverside in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though UC Riverside has not done well against the Anteaters recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Highlanders came out on top against the Anteaters by a score of 88-78.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Roadrunners by a score of 73-71.

The Highlanders' victory bumped their record up to 10-15. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-13.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given UC Riverside's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only UC Riverside took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, CS Fullerton is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UC Riverside is playing on the road, but their 4-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Titans slightly, as the game opened with the Titans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.