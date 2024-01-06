Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: UC San Diego 8-6, CS Fullerton 8-7

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC San Diego Tritons and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Titan Gym. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, UC San Diego will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, the Tritons beat the Gauchos 79-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for UC San Diego.

Meanwhile, the Titans opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-67 loss to the Anteaters.

The Tritons are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UC San Diego have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given UC San Diego's sizeable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC San Diego couldn't quite finish off CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 76-73. Can UC San Diego avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC San Diego is a slight 1.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Titans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

UC San Diego has won 3 out of their last 5 games against CS Fullerton.