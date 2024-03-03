Halftime Report

CS Fullerton is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against UCSB.

If CS Fullerton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-16 in no time. On the other hand, UCSB will have to make due with a 15-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: UCSB 15-12, CS Fullerton 13-16

How To Watch

What to Know

CS Fullerton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UCSB Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Titans earned a 76-71 victory over the Beach.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UCSB and the Mustangs on Thursday hardly resembled the 61-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Gauchos walked away with an 83-75 victory over the Mustangs.

The Titans' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-16. As for the Gauchos, their victory bumped their record up to 15-12.

CS Fullerton didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Gauchos in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. Does CS Fullerton have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Gauchos turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UCSB is a slight 1-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CS Fullerton.