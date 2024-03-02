Who's Playing
UCSB Gauchos @ CS Fullerton Titans
Current Records: UCSB 15-12, CS Fullerton 13-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
CS Fullerton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UCSB Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Thursday, the Titans earned a 76-71 victory over the Beach.
Meanwhile, the matchup between UCSB and the Mustangs on Thursday hardly resembled the 61-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Gauchos walked away with an 83-75 victory over the Mustangs.
The Titans' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-16. As for the Gauchos, their victory bumped their record up to 15-12.
CS Fullerton didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Gauchos in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. Does CS Fullerton have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Gauchos turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
UCSB is a slight 1-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
Series History
UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CS Fullerton.
- Jan 20, 2024 - CS Fullerton 73 vs. UCSB 69
- Mar 11, 2023 - UCSB 72 vs. CS Fullerton 62
- Feb 20, 2023 - CS Fullerton 74 vs. UCSB 60
- Dec 29, 2022 - UCSB 66 vs. CS Fullerton 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - CS Fullerton 67 vs. UCSB 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - CS Fullerton 79 vs. UCSB 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - UCSB 65 vs. CS Fullerton 61
- Jan 01, 2021 - UCSB 81 vs. CS Fullerton 63
- Mar 05, 2020 - UCSB 55 vs. CS Fullerton 53
- Feb 20, 2020 - UCSB 75 vs. CS Fullerton 66