Who's Playing

Bethesda Flames @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Bethesda 0-1, CSNorthridge 5-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, CSNorthridge is heading back home. They will take on the Bethesda Flames at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Matadors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-71 to the Bears.

Meanwhile, Bethesda's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 109-63 bruising that the Highlanders dished out last Sunday. Bethesda has struggled against UC Riverside recently, as their match last Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Matadors' defeat dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the Flames, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bethesda struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

CSNorthridge couldn't quite finish off Bethesda in their previous matchup back in December of 2021 and fell 82-80. Can CSNorthridge avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bethesda has won 2 out of their last 3 games against CSNorthridge.