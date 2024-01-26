Halftime Report

CSNorthridge fell flat on their face against UC Riverside last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. CSNorthridge has jumped out to a quick 31-22 lead against Cal-Baker.

CSNorthridge came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 7-11, CSNorthridge 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Cal-Baker., who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Roadrunners beat the Mustangs 65-53.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge managed to keep up with UC Riverside until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Matadors found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-63 punch to the gut against the Highlanders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CSNorthridge in their matchups with UC Riverside: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Roadrunners' victory bumped their record up to 7-11. As for the Matadors, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season.

Cal-Baker. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Cal-Baker. didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against CSNorthridge in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 51-47 win. Will Cal-Baker. repeat their success, or does CSNorthridge have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a 3.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against CSNorthridge.