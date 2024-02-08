Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-19, CSNorthridge 14-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the Cal Poly Mustangs are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge will be strutting in after a win while the Mustangs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

CSNorthridge can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 76-70. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 11th straight loss. They fell 59-52 to the Aggies. Cal Poly has struggled against the Aggies recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Matadors' win bumped their record up to 14-9. As for the Mustangs, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 15 of their last 16 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-19 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given CSNorthridge's sizable advantage in that area, the Mustangs will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only CSNorthridge took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, CSNorthridge is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be Cal Poly's 19th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-10 against the spread).

Odds

CSNorthridge is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

CSNorthridge has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.