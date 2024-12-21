Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Chicago State 0-13, CSNorthridge 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $90.65

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for CSNorthridge. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Chicago State Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

CSNorthridge managed to keep up with USC until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. CSNorthridge suffered a painful 90-69 loss at the hands of USC. The Matadors have struggled against the Trojans recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, CSNorthridge had strong showings from Keonte Jones, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and PJ Fuller II, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave Jones a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Chicago State, who still haven't picked up a win after 13 contests. They suffered a grim 74-51 loss to Grand Canyon on Thursday. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-20.

CSNorthridge's defeat dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: CSNorthridge has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 46.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've only made 35.2% of their field goals this season. Given CSNorthridge's sizable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

CSNorthridge was able to grind out a solid win over Chicago State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 74-64. Will CSNorthridge repeat their success, or does Chicago State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a big 20.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

CSNorthridge won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.