LBSU Beach @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: LBSU 16-9, CSNorthridge 17-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the CSNorthridge Matadors are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as LBSU comes in on three and the Matadors on four.

Last Thursday, the Beach didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Aggies, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win.

Cal-Baker. typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday CSNorthridge proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 76-71. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.9% better than the opposition, as CSNorthridge's was.

The Beach are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Matadors, their win bumped their record up to 17-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. LBSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, LBSU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: LBSU is expected to win, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

LBSU is a slight 1-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

LBSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.