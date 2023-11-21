Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Le Moyne 1-4, CSNorthridge 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors will be playing at home against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact CSNorthridge proved on Friday. They blew past the Warriors, posting a 98-67 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They suffered a painful 96-72 loss at the hands of the Gauchos. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Matadors' win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-4.

Going forward, CSNorthridge is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Le Moyne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a big 11.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Matadors slightly, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

