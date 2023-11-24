Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-5, CSNorthridge 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

What to Know

The Miss Valley State Delta Devils' road trip will continue as they head out to face the CSNorthridge Matadors at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Miss Valley State comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 53 points in their last four games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

Miss Valley State was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 81-39 bruising that the Broncos dished out on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss Valley State in their matchups with Santa Clara: they've now lost three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Santa Clara racked up 20.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, CSNorthridge's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 80-70 to the Dolphins. CSNorthridge didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Delta Devils' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-5. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 49.4 points per game. As for the Matadors, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-2.

Not only did Miss Valley State and CSNorthridge lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Friday, CSNorthridge is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be Miss Valley State's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss Valley State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a big 13.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

