Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Boston U. 4-6, Dartmouth 2-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will be playing at home against the Boston U. Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Edward Leede Arena. Dartmouth might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Big Green came up short against the Red Foxes and fell 63-53. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Dartmouth in their matchups with Marist: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, the Terriers beat the Seahawks 73-59 on Sunday.

The Big Green have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season. As for the Terriers, their victory was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 4-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dartmouth have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Dartmouth came up short against Boston U. when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 67-59. Will Dartmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Boston U. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Dartmouth.