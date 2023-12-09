Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Marist 4-2, Dartmouth 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

Marist is 3-0 against Dartmouth since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Marist Red Foxes will head out on the road to face off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 4:00 p.m. ET at Edward Leede Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Marist waltzed into Sunday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 70-56.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 76-64 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as Dartmouth did.

Their wins bumped the Red Foxes to 4-2 and the Jaspers to 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Marist strolled past Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in November of 2018 by a score of 76-58. Does Marist have another victory up their sleeve, or will Dartmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Marist has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 8 years.