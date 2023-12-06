Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: New Hamp. 6-3, Dartmouth 1-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Edward Leede Arena. Dartmouth took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on New Hamp., who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Wildcats beat the Lions 80-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for New Hamp.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 73-68 to the Great Danes.

The Wildcats have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.8 points per game. As for the Big Green, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

New Hamp. beat Dartmouth 70-56 when the teams last played back in December of 2019. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Dartmouth.